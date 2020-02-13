PHOTOS: Malang star Disha Patani opts for a cool and comfy look as she steps out of her dance class

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur

is a happy soul as her latest outing- Mohit Suri’s Malang is performing well at the box office and Disha’s role is being loved by everyone. Of late, Disha has been supremely busy with the promotions of Malang and now that the film has hit the screens, Disha can finally heave a sigh of relief and move on to her next project and that being- Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. And today, for the same, Disha Patani was snapped outside a dance class as she is currently rehearsing for the film, and in the photos, Disha opted for a cool and comfy look in black shorts and jacket and of course, as always, nailing her de-glam look.

A few days back, Disha Patani, along with her Malang cast were snapped at the residence of Aditya Roy Kapur as they all met to celebrate the success of the film. Talking about Malang, Disha Patani revealed that she took inspiration from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie for her role as she plays a grey character in the Mohit Suri-directed movie and it gave her an opportunity to explore her dark side. "I love villains. I loved being a baddie. Angelina Jolie is my most favourite in this space. I look up to her. She is the best baddie in the world, she is the sexiest baddie in the world. I picked up a few things (from her films)," shared Disha.

Talking about Malang, the film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor hit the screens on February 7, 2020, and in the film, Disha and Aditya will be seen doing a lot of underwater sports for which the two had to undergo extensive training. Post Malang, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring , and Randeep Hooda.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More