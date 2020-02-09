PHOTOS: Mira Rajput keeps it cool and casual as she steps out in the city

Mira Rajput sports a zero makeup look and dresses casually as she visits a clinic in the city.

Despite not being a part of the filmy world, Mira Rajput is one of the most fashionable women in B-Town. With her grace and style, the star wife gives the other actresses a run for their money. Leave aside the parties for which she dresses to kill, Mira manages to shine bright like the broad daylight even at a casual day out, or on her way to the gym as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs.

Just a while ago, Mira visited a clinic in the city. The 25-year-old kept it cool and casual as she stepped out. She sported a no make up look yet caught eyeballs. Mira wore a grey jacket over a brown tee and matched it with black pants and a pair of stylish loafers. She carried a bright pink bag in her hand and left her hair loose over the shoulders. Mira flaunted her zero makeup face and we give her a ten on ten for her candid beauty and natural good looks. Check out her pictures:

Mira's gym looks have also become a thing now like the actresses in B-Town. Whenever Mira steps out in the town on her way to the gym, she finds the paparazzi ready to click her. She is often found hitting the gym together with husband . At other times, she heads for a workout all alone. Each time Mira gets spotted outside her gym, we pick a new trend from her gym look.

