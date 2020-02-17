  1. Home
PHOTOS: Mira Rajput kick starts the week by sweating it out at the gym slaying in chic athleisure

Today, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput was snapped outside the gym. See PHOTOS!
Photos
Often, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are snapped hitting the gym together, but since Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh, today, wifey, Mira Rajut was papped solo outside the gym. In the photos, Mira Rajput slays her chic athleisure in printed jeggings paired with a top and denim jacket and as soon as she stepped out of the gym, Mira was all smiles at the paparazzi.

Since the past few weeks, Shahid Kapoor has been stationed in Chandigarh for the shooting of Jersey and recently, Mira posted a loved-up photo with Shahid and the photo showed Shahid posing in athletic wear while Misha tugged onto him, facing away from the camera. A few weeks back, while shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh, Shahid suffered an injury when he was rehearsing for a shot in Mohali and got struck by a ball on his mouth and soon, a worried Mira had jetted off to Chandigarh to be by her husband.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani, and next, he will be seen in Jersey. Talking about Jersey, the film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film of the same name and the film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also directed the original movie. In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor will be paired opposite Mrunal Thakur and the film will also feature Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapur.

