PHOTOS: Mira Rajput looks vivacious in a black dress and we can’t take our eyes off her
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is one of the star wives in the industry who never fails to grab the eyeballs every time she steps out. The diva is known for her stunning style statements and panache. Be it her gym look, modern wear or a traditional attire, the yummy mummy of two munchkins Misha and Zain aces the art of nailing every look she dons. And this time, Mira once again made our hearts drool with her ultimate fashion statement as she stepped out in Mumbai’s Bandra area.
In the recent pictures, Mira made heads turn as she wore a black coloured, sequined, floor length thigh-slit dress with a plunging neckline. The diva completed her look with open hair with slight curls and black stilettos. Needless to say, Mira looked like a stunning beauty in black. Besides, her oh-so-perfect make-up added charm to Mira’s vivacious looks. Apparently, she was heading for a photoshoot and given her swag it is certain that she will be a cameraman’s delight.
Take a look at Mira Rajput’s beautiful pictures:
As of now, there is a continuous buzz about Mira’s much awaited Bollywood debut. Undoubtedly, the fans are eager to watch the stunning beauty on the silver screen. But looks like the lady isn’t in a mood to enter the showbiz. Instead, if the media reports are to be believed, Mira is planning to open her own vegan restaurant in Mumbai city. In fact, the media reports also suggested that she is also looking for a professional chef for the vegan restaurant which she intends to open soon.
Comments
She is flawless and beautiful but I wish her attitude was the same. Lucky people like her flying high.
Such a incapable lazy lady who can't handle own stuff.
What's her claim to fame??? And why she has a another girl to hold her dirty shoes? Why doesn't she pick and hold her own shoes? But she can hold her own Iphone.. wow what a lady and attitude.
Flawless!
Look at the dirt around, wonder how these roads are always dirty.. and what’s with her attitude, there is another girl with you, have some respect...so arrogant.
She is gorgeous
Eww
iske puppies kidhar hai
She’s just a House wife, comes across as very arrogant
