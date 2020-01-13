PHOTOS: Mira Rajput nails the no makeup look as she hits the gym sans husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput, who often impresses the fashion police every time she leaves workout session in style, won hearts this time with her no make up as she walked out of the gym today.

With gym looks being a thing in the industry, ’s wife Mira Rajput is no less in making the heads turn with her fashion statements every time she steps out for a workout. In fact, following her husband’s footsteps, fitness has become an important segment of her regime and she never misses a chance to sweat out in the gym. Needless to say, Mira often sends the paparazzi on a photo clicking spree every time she hits the gym.

Interestingly, the lady, who is often accompanied by Shahid to the gym, was recently spotted alone post a workout session. In the pictures, Mira was clicked in a black t-shirt and aqua coloured tights with black stripes She completed her gym look with a pair of grey sneakers and chose to keep her hair locks open as she walked out the gym. The yummy mummy was also spotted carrying a black handbag along with an orange coloured water bottle. Her no make up look for the gym also made us drool over her natural beauty.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s gym pics:

To note, Shahid Kapoor, who too is a fitness freak, didn’t accompany his lady love for the gym today. While the fans missed watching this adorable couple together, Shahid, on the other hand, is recovering from an injury he suffered while shooting for his upcoming movie Jersey.

According to media reports, Shahid, who will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the movie, got injured while shooting a cricket sequence. In fact, he even got a few stitches on his face. While Shahid confirmed that he will be recovering soon, he has taken a break from the shooting until the bruises are healed.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

