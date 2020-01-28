PHOTOS: Mira Rajput stuns in electric blue athleisure as she gets papped after a gymming session

When we speak of gym looks, Mira Rajput is no less than other B-Town divas. The yummy-mummy was papped in stunning electric blue athleisure as she headed out of the gym today.

Mira Rajput Kapoor is quite the yummy-mummy in B-Town. The star wife has been shelling out major fashion goals since the past few public appearances that she has been making. Mira and were blessed with their first child Misha in 2016. The couple welcomed their baby boy Zain, 2 years later in 2018. Despite being a mother of two kids, Mira got back to fitness and showed a remarkable transformation shedding all her pregnancy weight in no time.

Besides her fitness routine, her fashion choices too deserve a shoutout! Mira looks effortlessly gorgeous in whatever she chooses to wear. Just a while ago, Mira got papped in electric blue athleisure post her gymming session and it is definitely a set of gym wear that all the ladies would love to own. Mira wore a blue crop top with matching gym pants and stunned in the outfit. From choosing colours to picking the best outfit, Mira is utterly skilled when it comes to fashion.

Mira needed no makeup to pull up her glam quotient. She sported a zero makeup look as she donned the bright blue outfit. Mira styled her hair in a high ponytail. She wore a pair of black sports shoes and carried a black gym bag with her electric blue athleisure.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

