PHOTOS: Mom to be Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby in a comfy yet stylish look as she steps out in the city

Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat Kohli for three years now, is expected to welcome her first child in January 2021.

is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and the actress is quite excited to embrace motherhood for the first time. Not just the actress is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy but she has also managed to make heads turn with her maternity style. The soon to be mommy is seen opting for some uber cool, comfy yet stylish outfits every time she steps out in the city. And keeping today was no different as she went out and about in the city.

To note, Anushka was papped while she was making her way to the clinic. In the pics, the actress made a statement in a casual OOTD. She was seen wearing a white and blue coloured striped outfit as she stepped out of a car. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress completed her look with open hair locks and a pair of white sports shoes. While she kept it comfy and casual as she stepped out, the mommy to be Anushka was also spotted wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s pics:

To note, Anusha and Virat Kohli, who are married since December 2017, will be welcoming their first child in January next year. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, being an avid social media user that she is, has managed to keep her fans intrigued with her beautiful pics during her pregnancy and it has been quite difficult to take eyes off her maternity glow.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

