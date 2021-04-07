PHOTOS: Mom to be Dia Mirza keeps it casual as she gets papped post salon pampering session in the city

Dia Mirza, who is pregnant with her first child, was recently snapped post exiting a salon in the city. The actress was at her casual best.

The beautiful Dia Mirza is all set to embrace motherhood bliss as she is pregnant with her first child. Last week, the actress had announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi via a social media post. While announcing the same, she had shared a beautiful photo of herself, cradling her baby bump and wrote, “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

On Tuesday, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress made her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy. Recently, she was spotted by the paparazzi post exiting a salon in the city. For the outing, the mom to be kept it casual and looked elegant in a stylish white top that she teamed up with pants. In the photos, she can also be seen carrying a brown coloured bag. Dia also posed for the shutterbugs before sitting inside her car. She is also seen donning a white mask amid the ongoing pandemic.

Recently, the Sanju star was in the headlines for giving a befitting reply to a user who raised a question on the timing of her pregnancy announcement. Replying to the troll, Dia asserted that she did not marry Vaibhav because she was pregnant. She mentioned that the couple discovered that they were ‘going to have a baby while they planning their wedding.’

“This marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical,” Dia said.

For the unversed, Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi got hitched earlier this year on February 21, 2021, in presence of their family & close pals.

