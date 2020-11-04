PHOTOS: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks beautiful in a white maxi dress as she flaunts her pregnancy glow

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently wrapped Laal Singh Chaddha shooting, looks resplendent as she is set to embrace motherhood again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to embrace motherhood for the second time and the actress has been the talk of the town ever since she has shared the news of her pregnancy. Interestingly, the soon to be mom, who enjoys a massive fan base across the world, has been keeping herself busy during her pregnancy period and is often spotted stepping out in the city. In fact, Kareena has been an inspiration for all the women for managing work and home.

Recently, the Jab We Met actress was recently spotted going out and about in the city. The soon to be mommy actress was seen wearing a white coloured maxi dress which she had paired with golden slippers. Kareena completed her look with open hair locks and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. Interestingly, the Begum of Pataudi’s maxi dress managed to hide her pregnancy glow. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress certainly looked resplendent with her pregnancy glow and it was difficult to take eyes off her as she posed for the shutterbugs

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent pics:

Earlier, the soon to be mommy had shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram as she was relaxing while her mother Babita gave her a malish. The peaceful smile on Bebo’s face was unmissable. Besides, she was also seen shooting with sister Karisma Kapoor as well. Talking about the work front, Kareena had recently wrapped the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Also Read: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in a breezy white OOTD as she steps out of her house; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×