PHOTOS: Mumbai and UP Police officers snapped outside Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's residence

Raj Kundra is at the centre of the adult film racket case which is being investigated by the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch. The businessman is currently in judicial custody and his bail plea hearing has been deferred to 20 August. On Wednesday, the Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh police were spotted outside Raj Kundra and wife 's residence.

The paparazzi snapped the cops from a distance where they stood outside the main entrance of their home. A group of three cops were also seen standing together, holding an official letter of sorts while one cop clicked their photo. Another police officer was seen exiting their residence with a bunch of files.

While the exact reason of the cops' visit to the couple's home is not yet known, the paparazzi managed to capture a few photos of what took place today.

Take a look at the photos below:

On Tuesday, an IANS report had revealed that a team of UP police officials were expected to arrive in Mumbai to interrogate Shilpa Shetty and her mother. The investigation was pertaining to an alleged wellness centre fraud which was reported in Lucknow.

The report revealed that two FIRs were filed at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow. According to police, Shilpa Shetty reportedly owned a fitness chain named Iosis Wellness Centre. While Shilpa is the Chairman of the firm, on the other hand, mother Sunanda is the director. It is claimed that Shilpa and her mom allegedly took sums of money from two people in order to open a branch of the wellness centre, however, the promise wasn’t fulfilled.

