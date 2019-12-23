PHOTOS: National Film Award winners Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana strike a perfect pose at the airport

Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently won the National Award, struck a perfect pose for the paparazzi on their special day.

The year 2019 is ending on a high note for actors and Ayushmann Khurrana. After emerging as among the most bankable stars of the year, both Akshay and Ayushmann has now won the National Film Award. While Ayushmann won the Best Actor Award for his movie AndhaDhun, Akshay grabbed the prestigious Award for Best Film on Social Issues for his movie PadMan. And while it was a moment to celebrate for both the actors, Akshay and Ayushmann were seen posing happily for the paparazzi at a private airport.

In the pictures, Akshay looked dapper in his formal looks while Ayushmann made the heads turn with his Indo-Western attire. Akshay was seen wearing a black coloured three-piece suit, while Ayushmann wore a navy blue coloured designer coat with a white kurta and white pyjama which he had paired with a pair of brown shoes, Ayushmann’s wife was seen accompanying the stars and looked ravishing in her yellow saree with a floral print.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap and pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after giving three back to back hits with Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, Ayushmann is currently on a short break. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is slated to release on December 27 this year. Besides, he had several other big releases in his kitty including Sooryanvanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bell Bottom and Prithviraj.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

