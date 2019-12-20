PHOTOS: Navya Naveli Nanda looks uber chic in crop top and ripped jeans as she gets papped in the city

Today, Navya Naveli Nanda was papped in the city and she looked uber chic in crop top and ripped jeans.

Amongst the many star kids that hog the limelight on the internet, today our attention was on none other than Navya Naveli Nanda as she was papped out and about the city. Besides , Aaryan Khan, , and other star kids, who are often papped in the city, today it was happy time for everyone as they got a glimpse of Navya Naveli, because it is not every day that the paps capture her. A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan and 's granddaughter celebrated her 22nd birthday and ‘mamu’ Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartwarming note for his niece as he wrote, “Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much. #MyPartnerInKicks…”

Just like Suhana Khan, and Aryan, even Navya has a massive fan following on social media and mommy Shweta Bachchan Nanda often posts photos of her daughter. Amidst all of her photos that keep floating on the Internet, one question that always piques the curiosity of netizens is about Navya’s Bollywood debut and although there have been rumours surrounding her debut, but in a recent interview with a magazine, Navya had said that she has no plans of stepping into the film industry and that she is enjoying her time interning at an advertising agency in Manhattan. Also, Shweta Nanda had also said that she tries to tell Navya about the cons of the industry as she feels it's a difficult world to live in.

And today, when Navya was papped in the city, she was seen wearing a crop top and ripped jeans and after coming out of the salon, she headed straight to the car.

Credits :Manav Manglani

