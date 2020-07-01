PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are on their guard as they step out during COVID 19 outbreak

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, who recently stepped out of their house in Mumbai, ensured that they took all the precautions to keep COVID 19 at bay.

The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t seem to give any respite to people in India and with the toll of COVID 19 positive cases on a rise, the situation is certainly quite intense. In this crisis moment, being on our guard is the only way to keep the highly contagious virus at bay. Needless to say, masks and hand sanitizers are a must have for everyone be it a commoner of celebrity. Given the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak, and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made sure to take all the precautions as they recently stepped out in Mumbai.

The mother daughter duo was papped outside a clinic in the city and was seen wearing masks to ensure their safety in this situation. While Riddhima wore a red t-shirt with dark blue coloured jeans, Neetu was seen donning a grey coloured t-shirt with black jeans. Apparently, this is the first time the veteran actress was papped by the shutterbugs post ’s demise and last rites.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s recent pics from Mumbai:

To recall, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 this year after a two year battle with cancer. While it was the most heartbreaking moment for the Kapoor family, especially Neetu and her daughter Riddhima made sure to be with her mother in this difficult moment. In fact, she has also been sharing pictures of some happy moments with Neetu on Instagram and as they overcome this hard time together.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×