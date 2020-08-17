  1. Home
PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor colour coordinates burgundy mask with her sling bag as she steps out on a rainy day

If there is one thing that has caught our eye during Neetu Kapoor's past few outings, it has been her colourful masks. Check out her photos below.
Neetu Kapoor was snapped yet again this week as she stepped out on a rainy day in the city. In the last few weeks, Neetu has been spotted by the paparazzi quite often and today was no different. The former actress was seen in the suburbs as she posed for the camera before speeding off in her car. If there is one thing that has caught our eye during Neetu's past few outings, it has been her varied masks. 

Neetu often wears her masks according to her outfit and got to see glimpse of it today. Neetu was seen sporting a burgundy mask to go with her checkered top. She wore a paor of grey denims, grey loafers and colour coordinated her mask with a burgundy sling. That wasn't all. Neetu's umbrella also had a hint of maroon that made her stand out on a rather gloomy day. 

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's pictures: 

Just last month, Neetu celebrated her birthday and was surrounded by close family and friends. Even though son Ranbir Kapoor has kept himself away from social media, Neetu often shares his pictures. Ranbir's fans were delighted as Neetu shared quite a few pictures of the actor on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as well as on her birthday. 

"The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always I feel the richest today," Neetu had captioned her adorable birthday post.  

