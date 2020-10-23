PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima & Sophie Choudry visit Manish Malhotra's residence

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are often spotted out and about in the city. Recently, the shutterbugs caught a glimpse of the mother-daughter duo along with Sophie Choudry.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has made sure she is always there for mom after the demise of her father on April 30, 2020. The mother-daughter duo often spends quality time with each other and we get glimpses of the same on social media. Be it celebrating Neetu Ji’s birthday or be it organizing other mini-celebrations within the family, Riddhima shares bits and pieces of the same on social media. and also join them at times.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima have been snapped once again by the paparazzi as they stepped out in the city a little while back. Among others who were spotted alongside them is the stunning beauty Sophie Choudry. The three of them paid a visit to ace designer Manish Malhotra’s residence in the evening hours and got papped while stepping out from his place. All of them obliged for pictures with the shutterbugs.

Check out the pictures below:

The evergreen Neetu Kapoor looks amazing in floral green co-ords consisting of a loose shirt and pants. She also wears a pair of brown ballerinas with block heels. Riddhima, on the other hand, is seen wearing a casual black chequered shirt teamed up with a pair of white pants and matching heels. Sophie Choudry, on the other hand, looks stylish in a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and matching heels. All of them adhered to the new COVID-19 rules and masked up while stepping out of the designer’s house.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

