PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor keeps it simple and stylish in her denim look as she steps out in the city

Neetu Kapoor makes a stylish appearance as she steps out in the city during COVID 19 outbreak.

The year 2020 has turned out to be quite difficult for everyone, courtesy COVID 19 pandemic which has infected over 11 lakh people in India. The deadly virus has not just brought the normal life to a halt, but it also changed our lifestyle and of course our carefree approach towards life. Now, all we have is masks, gloves and sanitizers for our rescue. Be it commoner or a celebrity, the mask has been essential during this COVID 19 outbreak.

Recently, stepped out in the city in Mumbai, and given the fact that Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of positive cases for COVID 19, the veteran actress made sure to follow the precautionary measures. The Do Dooni Chaar actress kept her look simple and stylish as she wore a royal blue coloured shirt paired with denims She completed her look with a grey coloured sling bag and matching loafers. In fact, Neetu also made sure to step out with her mask on as she posed for the paparazzi while making her way to the car.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s recent pics:

To note, Neetu recently celebrated her 62nd birthday on July 8. While it was a quarantine birthday for the actress, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made sure to make it special for her and was seen pampering the senior actress. Not just Riddhima organised a pre-birthday dinner date with her mother, she also managed to celebrated Neetu’s 62nd birthday with family and close friends including filmmaker .

