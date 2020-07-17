  1. Home
PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor looks stylish in casuals as she steps out in the city wearing mask amid COVID 19 outbreak

Neetu Kapoor, who turned a year older lately, was spotted in the city today during COVID 19 outbreak.
The COVID 19 outbreak in India, which has infected over 10 lakh people so far, has changed our perspective towards life and of course our lifestyle too. In fact, it is a time when masks, sanitizers and gloves have become our sole weapon against the highly transmissible virus. And the situation isn’t different for anyone be it a celeb or a commoner. Recently, Neetu Kapoor was snapped in the city and the veteran actress also made sure to have her protective gear on against the virus.

The Do Dooni Chaar actress, who often makes heads turn with her classy fashion statements, made a stylish appearance in casuals this time. In the pics, Neetu wore a comfy grey t-shirt which she had paired with black jeans and stylish sandals. She was also carrying a black coloured sling bag and matching umbrella. Besides, her stylish haircut also added to the charm of her casual look. The veteran actress was seen waving at the paparazzi as she made her way towards her white car.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s pics wearing a mask:

To note, Neetu recently celebrated her 62nd birthday on July 8. While it was a quarantine birthday for the actress, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made sure to make it special for her and was seen pampering the senior actress. Not just Riddhima organised a pre-birthday dinner date with her mother, she also managed to celebrated Neetu’s 62nd birthday with family and close friends including filmmaker Karan Johar.

