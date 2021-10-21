PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor looks stylish post Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot; Varun Dhawan keeps it casual as he steps out

Two stars of the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor stepped out in the city last evening and well, the paps caught up with them. The excitement regarding seeing them on screen in the upcoming rom-com by director Raj Mehta is already going through the roof as the shoot continues in the city. Now, last night, after completing her shoot for the day, Neetu was snapped leaving her vanity van. The senior star looked all charged up to head home after a workday.

In the photos, Neetu Kapoor was seen exiting her vanity van and walking towards her car when the paps clicked her. She is seen sporting a floral printed black and green top with black pants. She teamed it up with a classy handbag and slip-on footwear. Neetu Kapoor stopped and smiled for the paps near her car as she finished the Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot and was headed home after it. On the other hand, Varun was snapped in the city as he headed out casually.

Varun is seen clad in a casual avatar in the photos as he greeted the paps. He is seen sporting a pink tee with ripped denim jeans. Varun added a lavender jacket with rainbow sneakers to complete his outfit for the night. The handsome star obliged the paps for photos as he got out of his car and headed out.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, a photo of Varun, Neetu, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani with director Raj Mehta and choreographer Bosco Martis went viral on social media. It left fans excited as speculations began about their film's song shoot. The film is a romantic-comedy about a married couple played by Varun and Kiara. It is backed by Dharma Productions.

