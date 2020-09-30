  1. Home
PHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni make for a stylish mother daughter duo as they head for shopping

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were spotted today in the city as they exited a store. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning as ever as they were clicked by the paparazzi.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: September 30, 2020 07:39 pm
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor SahniPHOTOS: Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni make for a stylish mother daughter duo as they head for shopping
After having celebrated Ranbir Kapoor's birthday with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were spotted in the city today. The mother-daughter duo recently went on a spree of sharing photos on social media from Ranbir's birthday lunch and celebrations. Seeing the adorable photos of the family celebrating, fans were left completely excited. Now, on Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor joined Riddhima in heading out for shopping. Often, whenever Neetu Kapoor is spotted in the city, she keeps it stylish. 

Today, as she was with her daughter Riddhima, the senior star looked made for a sight to behold. As Riddhima and Neetu were stepping out from a store after shopping, they were caught in the frame by the paparazzi. In the photos, Neetu can be seen in a floral top with blue jeans and a pair of cool sunglasses. On the other hand, Riddhima is seen in a navy blue top with white pants and flats. The gorgeous mother-daughter leaned on each other and made for a stylish duo as they were captured in the frame by the paparazzi.

Both Riddhima and Neetu obliged the paps with photos. They were seen sporting their masks amid the ongoing pandemic. Neetu is also seen sporting a red sling bag that matched with her floral red top. Along with it, Neetu Kapoor was seen holding a black bag in the other hand. On the other hand, Riddhima too was seen with a bag. 

Take a look at Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor's photos:

On September 28, 2020, Neetu shared a stunning photo of son Ranbir and wished him on his birthday. Along with it, she showered blessings on him for making people around him feel secure. Riddhima too had shared a sweet wish for brother Ranbir along with a collage of photos that featured his ladylove Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor also wished the Sanju actor on his birthday. 

Also Read|Neetu Kapoor blesses son Ranbir Kapoor on birthday 'for effortlessly making people feel secure around him'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

