PHOTOS: Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Samara papped heading to Manish Malhotra’s house

Neetu Singh was spotted along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and granddaughter Samara as they made their way to ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house. Last week, the trio was seen celebrating International Yoga Day in all its glory as the Do Dooni Chaar actress shared glimpses of them doing varied forms of asanas on her personal Instagram handle. “Three generations together today! We wish you a happy world yoga day!” she wrote in the heartwarming caption under the post.

Today, Neetu, Riddhima and Samara were spotted by the paps as they headed to the fashion designer’s residence. In the photos, we can see the Amar Akbar Anthony actress donning a black coloured top which she paired with white pants. She also carried a green purse to add a pop of colour. Next to her, we can see Samara wearing a tie dyed shirt and black track pants. Riddhima has opted for an all black ensemble. The three were seen wearing face masks and following social distancing.

Meanwhile, Neetu also took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of their evening at the fashion designer’s house. In the photo, we can see her and Riddhima posing with Manish. She tagged the two and wrote “Love” with two red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Recently, Neetu Singh shared a heart melting photo of her 'world' featuring members of her family including son , , Riddhima and Samara. The adorable family photo left everyone gushing in the comments of the post.

