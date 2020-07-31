  • facebook
PHOTOS: Neetu Singh waves and smiles at the paparazzi as she gets clicked outside a clinic

Today, Neetu Kapoor was papped in the city outside a clinic and soon after stepping out of the car, the veteran actress waved at the paparazzi. See photos!
Post the lockdown was partially lifted, Neetu Singh was papped outside a clinic, and today again, the veteran actress was papped in the city. As soon as she stepped out of the car, Neetu Singh was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi. In the photos, Neetu Singh was seen sporting a casual look in white jeans and white-blue striped shirt and, she looks gorgeous as ever. Also, Neetu Singh was seen wearing a mask so as to stay safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Now a few days back, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her ‘quarantine’ birthday with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter, and later, Ranbir Kapoor joined in the celebrations.

Although son Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, mommy and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor makes sure to update her fans with latest photos and on her birthday, Neetu Kapoor shared glimpses from her birthday party at home and expressed a sense of joy as few friends and family members joined her at her 62nd birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Neetu Singh shared a few pictures as she wrote, “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always....I feel the richest today.”  

Also, recently, daughter Riddhima gifted a Shih tzu pup to her mother and named him Doodle Kapoor. Also, Neetu Kapoor has been regularly posting pictures of how the little ball of fur has been bonding well with his senior, Dudley.

Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ: When Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday in Paris with her ‘gang’ ft Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima

Credits :Viral Bhayani

