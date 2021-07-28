PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump in a breezy dress during grocery visit with Angad Bedi & Mehr

Days after announcing that she and husband Angad Bedi were expecting their second child, Neha Dhupia was snapped on a grocery visit on Wednesday afternoon. The actress and host was all smiles as she was seen stepping out of the supermarket with Angad and daughter Mehr. Neha opted for a breezy full length dress for her store visit and was flaunting her baby bump.

Just a few days ago, Neha and Angad announced the happy news on social media as she said, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare."

Sharing a happy family portrait, Neha wrote, "My favourite picture of the four of us...( till date) …thank you @prasadnaaik for the magic." The couple are already doting parents to Mehr after tying the knot in 2018.

Check out Neha Dhupia's latest photos below:

With her second pregnancy, Neha Dhupia revealed in an interview that she definitely feels more confident this time around. In fact, she had also shared a video of herself acing various yoga asanas recently. Click the link below to watch the video.

