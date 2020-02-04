PHOTOS: Newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra steal the limelight at their wedding reception

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra made a grand appearance on their wedding reception which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Check out the pictures.

A day before, Bollywood witnessed the grand wedding of childhood sweethearts Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. The two of them tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the presence of their parents, other family members and friends. Attending the wedding were the likes of numerous B - town celebs like Armaan’s cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and his wife , Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and many others.

Today, the newlyweds Armaan and Anissa made a grand appearance again at their wedding reception which is also going to be star – studded affair. The two of them looked no less than a royal couple as they posed for the paparazzi. Armaan looked dapper in an all – black sherwani teamed up with a pair of moccasins while Anissa on the other hand, wore a stunning silver coloured lehenga teamed up with matching jewellery.

Check out the pictures of Armaan Jain and his beautiful wife Anissa Malhotra below:

Their wedding reception has also been attended by the who’s who of Bollywood the pictures of which have been doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring in from well - wishers all over the country for the newly wedded couple. Moreover, the social media platforms are abuzz with pictures and videos from the wedding as well as the reception which has sent people into frenzy.

