PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi looks ravishing as she makes her way through the airport

The gorgeous actress and dancer Nora Fatehi looked ravishing as she made her way through the airport. The dazzling diva, was spotted by the shutterbugs in a dual tone dress. Nora Fatehi was looking drop dead gorgeous in a pink and red coloured dress. The sultry siren was making heads turn as she left in a chic outfit and hair left open. The stunner Nora Fatehi featured in Street Dancer 3D. The film stars Coolie No 1 actor and Saaho actress .

The stunning Nora Fatehi had previously set the dance floor on fire with her sizzling number from the film called Garmi. The song features the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan and the O Saki Saki diva, Nora Fatehi. The highly anticipated film, Street Dancer 3D will be hitting the silver screen on January 24, 2020. The fans and followers of Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi are eagerly looking forward to watch the film on the big screen. The film, Street Dancer 3D is helmed by Remo D’souza. The makers of this Bollywood film had previously released a song called Muqabla.

Both the songs, Muqabla and Garmi are proving to be a hit among the fans and music lovers. The songs of the film, Street Dancer 3D are peppy and foot tapping numbers. The song Garmi is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar. Actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi will be seen shaking a leg for the song, Lagdi Lahore Di from the film Street Dancer 3D.

