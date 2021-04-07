PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi looks uber cool as she steps out in a casual attire and snapped waving at paps

Nora Fatehi rocks a comfy attire as she is spotted by the shutterbugs heading out in the city. Take a look at the photos.

Nora Fatehi loves keeping it casual. The actress enjoys a massive fan-following both online and offline for her easy-going personality. Fans adore the diva for her quirky and fun attitude. Nora is notorious for greeting paparazzi in unique ways each time she is spotted. The star often waves at the paps or strikes a victory hand gesture and shares a wide smile for the cameras. Today, the actress was seen making her way out in the city, rocking a funky new look.

In the photos, the actress can be seen nailing a casual look. Nora opted for a black coloured casual t-shirt, which she paired with purple coloured shorts. The star wore minimal make-up and also had her hair tied in a high ponytail. She accessorized her overall look with a matching cross body bag and classy heels. The actress also wore a black mouth mask and maintained a safe social distance while making her way to her car. The pap-friendly celebrity also waved at the shutterbugs before heading back.

Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora appeared in the Bollywood film Satyamev Jayate in which she was seen dancing to the hit song Dilbar. The actress will be seen in Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha's film Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is slated to release on an OTT platform. The film follows the story of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and the life of Vijay Karnik, who reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from Madhapar.

