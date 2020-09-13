PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi makes heads turn in a chic dress as she steps out in the city

The diva made a style statement with her chic outfit. The beautiful Nora Fatehi surely knows how to make heads turn with her unique style.

The stunning diva Nora Fatehi got clicked by the shutterbugs in the city. Nora was seen donning a light coloured dress as she stepped out in the city. The stunner made a style statement in her chic outfit. The beautiful dancer cum actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her unique style. Nora Fatehi made headlines recently when she took the WAP Challenge. A video was shared by Nora on her Instagram account and it will surely leave you in splits. The actress cum dancer takes on the WAP challenges but adds a hilarious twist to it.

Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. Every time Nora takes up a social media challenge, the fans and followers of the stunner are always looking forward to it. The latest WAP challenge performed by the dancer cum actress left everyone in splits. The WAP challenge became a rage after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song was out. On the work front, Nora Fatehi will reportedly feature on a dance reality show, in the capacity of a judge. Nora gained tremendous popularity due to her dance skills.

Check out the photos

Her killer moves in various Bollywood songs have left her fans and followers completely awestruck. The fans are now waiting to see her on the big screen. The gorgeous actress cum dancer featured in the film called Street Dancer 3D. As per news reports, Nora will also feature in the upcoming film called Bhuj: The Pride of India.

