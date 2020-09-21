PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi waves at the paparazzi as she steps out in the city for work

Nora Fatehi never fails to grab attention whenever she steps out in public. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures.

Nora Fatehi has proved her worth in Bollywood a long time back. The Canadian diva is now an inevitable part of the film industry. Nora has mesmerized us with her dance moves in songs like Dilbar and Saki Saki. Apart from that, she has also proved her acting prowess in movies like Street Dancer and Batla House. The actress is known for her utter beauty and there is no second doubt that she enjoys a massive fan following all over the country.

As we speak of this, we have come across some exclusive pictures of Nora Fatehi as she was snapped in the city on Sunday. The actress was on her way to a production house office when the shutterbugs caught a glimpse of her. As usual, the Manohari girl waved back at them happily. Nora wears a white t-shirt teamed up with a pair of blue shorts that can be seen in the pictures. She also keeps her lustrous hair open.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi last appeared in Street Dancer 3D co-starring , , and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that also features , Sanjay Dutt, and in the lead roles. The actress has appeared in numerous videos like Pachtaoge opposite Vicky Kaushal, Naah alongside Harrdy Sandhu, Baby Marvaake Manegi with Raftaar, Pepeta, Dilbar Arabic version, and others. She was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 9.

