PHOTOS: Not Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora steps out for a lunch date with sister Amrita Arora in the city

Malaika Arora ditches beau Arjun Kapoor and for a lunch date with sissy Amrita Arora.

and Amrita Arora are one of the most stylish star siblings in B-Town. While Malaika is often found setting a style statement, sissy Amrita Arora is no less. For the uninitiated, Amrita has been a part of many Bollywood films such as Golmaal Returns, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kambakkt Ishq and more but the actress bid farewell to the silver screen post embracing her marital life. However, it isn't unknown that Amrita is quite a stunner much like her elder one and it wouldn't be wrong to say that its double trouble when the Arora sisters step out together!

Recently, Malaika Arora stepped out for a lunch date at a restaurant in the city. But guess what? This time its sister Amrita Arora over beau . Malaika and Amrita shelled out major sibling goals as they made a stylish appearance in the city today. It was sister's day out for Malaika and Amrita as they bonded over lunch in the town. Both the ladies looked stylish from head-to-toe. Dressed in voguish attires, they attracted the cameras like bees around honey. Check it out:

Malaika matched a white crop top with sky blue pants. She styled her hair in a bun and sported a pair of sunnies with her oh-so-peppy look. On the other hand, sissy Amrita Arora stunned in a printed blazer white a black tee underneath and denim jeans. She wore a pair of white sports shoes and oh boy! both the sisters looked endearing.

