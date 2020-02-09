PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra aces her airport look in a head to toe bright pink outfit

The stunner who featured in films like Meri Pyaari Bindu, Kesari, Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, made heads turn at the airport in a head to toe bright pink outfit.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress was spotted in a bright pink outfit. The stunner who featured in films like Meri Pyaari Bindu, Kesari, Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, made heads turn at the airport in a head to toe bright pink outfit. The actress who featured in Kill Dil and Namaste England accessorized her look with black oversized sunglasses. The actress will be seen in some interesting projects coming up in the future. The Jabariya Jodi actress Parineeti Chopra, will be seen in the Saina Nehwal biopic.

The Daawat-e-Ishq actress will also be seen in the remake of The Girl on the Train. The Hasee Toh Phasee diva will be seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Panipat actor . The stunning diva is known to be a fashionista as well. The actress is always seen putting her best fashionable foot forward. The stunner was in Maldives recently for a vacation. The beautiful actress who enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account posted some stunning and surreal looking pictures of herself enjoying her vacation in the gorgeous locales of Maldives.

In one of her vacation pictures, the Bollywood diva is seen enjoying her time in the pristine blue waters in Maldives. The fans can't gushing about how mesmerizing the actress looks while she is enjoying her time away from work. The fans and the film audience are eagerly waiting for Parineeti Chopra's film to hit the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra hails her for her Grammys 2020 outfit, sister Parineeti Chopra agrees)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More