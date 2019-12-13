PHOTOS: Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan keeps it cool and casual as he steps out of Karan Johar’s house

Post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar because the film is performing well at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. And today, Kartik Aaryan was snapped outside ’s residence and in the photos, Kartik nailed his casual look as he was seen wearing a black tee paired with blue jeans but what caught our attention was Karitk’s clean shaven look.

Now post Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan will get busy with the shooting of Dostana 2 and after wrapping up the Punjab schedule of the film, it is being reported that the cast and crew of the film will head to London for the shooting. Before heading out to Punjab, Kartik Aaryan had posted a photo on social media wherein he was seen seeking blessings of Karan johar and alongside the photo, Kartik tagged it as the ‘dharma ritual’

Not just this, Kartik will also be seen in the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyan titled Bhool Bhulaiyan 2 opposite Kiara Advani. During the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan taught the hook step of Dheeme Dheeme to and the two danced to the song at the Mumbai airport. Later, Kartik and Deepika were brutally trolled online for causing a nuisance at the airport.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

