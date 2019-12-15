PHOTOS: Pati, Patni Aur Woh actors Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday step out together in the city

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have been recently snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out together in the city. Check out the pictures of the Pati, Patni Aur Woh stars.

The recently released movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh has received tremendous response from the audiences and has been continuing to do so even now. The star cast including Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar have also been praised for their stellar performances in the movie. Kartik’s on – screen chemistry with both Ananya and Bhumi in the movie has been appreciated and loved by the audiences. Well, we would definitely love to see these amazing fresh chemistries again very soon!

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have been snapped together by the paparazzi as they stepped out in the city. Kartik looked dapper as he wore a white and blue striped t – shirt teamed up with a pair of black track pants and matching shoes. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, wore a floral tube top teamed up with a pair of white distressed denims and matching shoes. They were also spotted greeting a few fans on his way.

Check out the latest pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday below:

Talking about Pati, Patni Aur Woh, it happens to be a remake of the 1978 movie of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidya Sinha in the lead roles. It has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Despite having a tough competition from the – Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat, the movie performed well at the box office and lived up to the expectations of the audiences.

