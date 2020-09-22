PHOTOS: Payal Ghosh arrives at Versova police station amid Anurag Kashyap sexual misconduct controversy

Payal Ghosh had recently made allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrives at the Versova police station.

Actress Payal Ghosh who recently made allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap arrived at the Versova police station. As per news reports, the actress wants to file a FIR against the director and producer Anurag Kashyap. The actress previously also slammed all the folks from the Bollywood industry along with the celebrities who chose back the filmmaker. The news reports on Payal Ghosh state that the actress had tried to file an FIR on Monday but was not able to do so, as a female police constable was not available at that time.

Now, the actress who has accused the Gangs of Wasseypur director of sexual misconduct has arrived at the Versova police station to register a FIR. The news reports about the actress also add how Payal Ghosh spoke to ANI for an interview and recalled the incident which reportedly took place five year ago at the filmmaker's house. The actress states that the director cum producer Anurag Kashyap met with her for work at his residence. Payal reportedly states that the filmmaker forced himself on her and tried to assault her sexually. Many people from Bollywood have come out in defense of the ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Recently even his former assistant from his film Gulaal stood up in Anurag Kashyap's support. He recalled an incident when he was looking into the film Gulaal's secondary casting when a young actress tried to land a role using casting couch and how the director cum producer left the meeting.

Check out the photos:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Payal Ghosh on filing an FIR against Anurag Kashyap: It is not about now; I wanted to speak before)

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×