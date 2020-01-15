PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde aces her style game with a multi colour dress at the airport

The stunning actress Pooja Hegde was seen making her way through the airport in a multi coloured dress. Check out the pictures.

The south siren Pooja Hegde who is currently riding high on the success of her recently released flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The stunning actress Pooja Hegde was seen making her way through the airport in a multi coloured dress. The gorgeous diva Pooja Hegde made heads turn with her stylish outfit at the airport. The beautiful actress featured in the south drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring south megastar Allu Arjun. The south flick was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. The film has been getting a thunderous response at the box office.

Right from the first look of the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to the trailer, the fans and film audience have enjoyed every bit of the Allu Arjun starrer. The lead star of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial was seen celebrating the success of the film with the producers, director and the cast of the film. The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo saw the lead actor Allu Arjun pull off some rib-tickling comedy and high intensity action scenes and stunts for the south film. The film also featured south actors Sushanth and Nivetha Pethuraj. The south siren, Pooja Hegde also shared a happy picture along with Allu Arjun, Nivetha Pethuraj and Sushanth on her Instagram handle.

The sultry diva, Pooja Hegde, is known for her chic fashion statements. The gorgeous actress Pooja made a very stylish appearance at the airport. The actress shot for the Allu Arjun starrer in some exotic locations like Paris. The fans and film audience are giving Pooja Hegde a lot of appreciation for her terrific performance in the film.

(ALSO READ: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Pooja Hegde shares a happy picture with Allu Arjun, Sushanth & Nivetha Pethuraj)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More