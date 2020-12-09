PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde opts for a cool & comfy outfit as she gets clicked at the airport

Pooja Hegde has been busy for the past few days with the shooting schedules of her upcoming movies. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Pooja Hegde seems to be quite busy of late and the reasons are quite obvious. The actress has an interesting lineup of movies that have already left her fans excited. While we were already gushing over the fact that she will be collaborating with Prabhas for the first time in Radhe Shyam, she surprised us again after it was announced that she has been roped in for yet another Bollywood movie. Well, she has a lot on her plate right now!

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the paparazzi have caught a glimpse of Pooja at the airport as she is all set to jet off to some unknown location. But one can figure out that she is probably heading for yet another shooting schedule of one of her projects. The South diva opts for a cool and comfy outfit that includes a blue jacket teamed up with a pair of matching pants and white sneakers. She also wears a black mask while posing for the shutterbugs.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Pooja Hegde will team up with Prabhas for Radhe Shyam that has been backed by Radha Krishna Kumar. She reportedly jetted off to Hyderabad a few days back for completing yet another shooting schedule of the movie. Apart from that, the diva has been roped in for Cirkus that has been backed by Rohit Shetty. It also features and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. She is further awaiting the release of the Akhil Akkineni co-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor.

