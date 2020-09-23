PHOTOS: Post birthday celebrations, Kareena Kapoor leaves for Laal Singh Chaddha shoot with Saif & Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is playing the female lead in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, left for New Delhi to resume shooting for the movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. The diva has just turned 40 and will be welcoming her second child in a couple of months. And while Bebo is enjoying the best phase of her life, she is all set to hit the film sets as well. Yes! Kareena will soon resume the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. As per a recent update, the Veere Di Wedding actress has left for a new schedule of the Advait Chandan directorial which will take place in Delhi.

Interestingly, the soon-to-be mommy was papped at the airport as she was making her way in. She was accompanied by and son Taimur Ali Khan. In the photos, Bebo was seen wearing a loose beige coloured top with a floral print and matching palazzo and was seen wearing a mask in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak. On the other hand, the Nawab of Pataudi wore a white kurta pyjama, while little Tim was spotted in a black t-shirt, jeans and a matching cap.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur’s airport pics:

To note, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Bollywood remake of Tom Hank starrer Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after Talaash and 3 Idiots. Interestingly, Aamir had also shared his look from the movie as he will be seen sporting a turbaned look for the first time on the silver screen.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan cuts a wonder woman themed birthday cake; Sister Karisma terms it 'precious moments'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×