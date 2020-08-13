PHOTOS: Post Sadak 2 trailer release, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visit Sanjay Dutt at his residence

Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur will release digitally on August 28, 2020.

Two days back, Sanjay Dutt announced that he was taking a ‘short break’ from work for ‘some medical treatment’ as he took to social media to announce the same. The note read, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” Thereafter, reports suggested that the actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, and therefore, he was heading out of the country for treatment. Later, wife Maanyata Dutt released a statement stating that even though this is a setback, they will emerge as winners.

That said, yesterday, the makers of Sadak 2 starring , Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur dropped the trailer of the film online, and post the trailer release, Alia Bhatt and headed to meet Sanjay Dutt at his residence as the lovebirds were papped coming out from Sanjay Dutt’s house. In the photos, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seen coming out of Dutt’s residence and while Alia is seen sporting a casual no-make up look, Ranbir is seen wearing his signature denims, Tee and cap.

Well, while Alia has worked with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2, Ranbir shares a special bond with Dutt as RK played the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic titled Sanju. That said, yesterday, when the trailer of Sadak 2 was dropped online, the trailer quickly became the most-disliked video on YouTube, less than 24 hours later. Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, will release digitally on August 28, 2020.

