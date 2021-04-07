PHOTOS: Preity Zinta opts for a cute polka dot dress as she’s spotted heading to Hrithik Roshan’s residence

Preity Zinta was snapped by the shutterbugs while making her way to Hrithik Roshan’s house. Take a look at the photos.

Preity Zinta has a captivating presence and makes heads turn the second she steps out of the house. The diva can rock any look and doesn’t shy away from the camera. Each time the star is spotted by the paps, she always shares a wide smile and greets them politely. Fans love the actress for her easy-going and down to earth personality. Today, the star was snapped making her way to Hrithik Roshan’s house in Bandra. Needless to say, the diva caught everyone’s attention.

In the photos, the actress can be seen stepping out of her car donning a beautiful black coloured polka dot dress. The star accessorized her look with matching boots and a mouth mask. The star also carried a cream coloured hand bag. Her cool attire is certainly impressive and the photos are a proof of that. In one of the snaps, Preity can be seen talking to Hrithik, who was seen donning a casual look. The Koi Mil Gaya stars walked together while following Covid-19 protocol and maintaining a safe distance between each other.

Take a look at Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan’s photos:

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently took to his social media handle to share how he used to have ‘difficulty’ laughing on screen. The actor posted a photo of him donning a blue suit paired with a white T-shirt and penned a heartfelt caption. He wrote, "Used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen . So tensed up all the time. Learning to let go has been one of the joys of my life."

Also Read| Preity Zinta keeps Holi spirit alive & wishes fans with colorful throwback pics with hubby Gene Goodenough

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×