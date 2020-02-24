PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is acing her airport look in an all black avatar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen in an all-black outfit at the airport as she bid adieu to the city.

Global icon Jonas was seen acing her fashion game in an all-black look at the airport. The stunning diva who recently walked the ramp at a fashion show. Today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen in an all-black outfit as she bid adieu to the city. The actress made heads turn when she turned showstopper at the fashion show. The Sky Is Pink actress looked every bit the dazzling diva in a black outfit and smoky eyes. Many fans and followers of the stunner took to their social media platform to comment on how gorgeous the Bajirao Mastani actress looked as she walked the ramp.

Recently, the actress and singer shared a fun video on her Instagram story, where she mentions about her amazing tour life. The Isn't It Romantic actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen grooving to a song by Drake and Future, as she was on her way to Spain. The actress was on a tour with her husband Nick Jonas. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress was seen cheering for husband Nick Jonas as he performed at the concert. As per the latest news reports on the former beauty queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the diva will be seen in a film that is based on Ma Sheela Anand.

Check out the pictures of Priyanka Chopra:

The actress and Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in The White Tiger along with Queen actor Rajkummar Rao. News reports also suggest that the stunning actress has wrapped up the shoot for The White Tiger and is very excited about the project.

