PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks classy and super stylish as she arrives at the airport

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport in the city. Check out her latest pictures.

Jonas has been currently making news for all the right reasons. The Bajirao Mastani actress stunned everyone when she announced about her collaboration with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Russo Brothers of Avengers fame for a brand new series through social media. Priyanka will also appear alongside Nick Jonas in a new music video titled 'What A Man Gotta Do' much to the excitement of the fans.

The Sky is Pink actress is currently in India for completing some of her pending work here. In the midst of all this, Priyanka also attended a special event held in the city in honour of the Mumbai Police. Post that, theQuantico actress has been snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport. Priyanka looked classy and super stylish in a light pink coloured cardigan teamed up with a furry jacket along with a pair of skin coloured trousers and matching shoes.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the movie THe Sky is Pink co - starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Shonali Bose and was released a few days back on October 11, 2019. It is based on the real life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who got diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

