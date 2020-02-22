PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks every bit classy and fashionable at the airport as she arrives Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has stepped foot in Mumbai and fans can rejoice as they will get to see more of her. Check out the photos right here.

Jonas keeps visiting Mumbai time and again, however, the actress does spend most of the time abroad, with husband Nick Jonas. PeeCee keeps doing the rounds between India and outside as and when the need arises and well, fans sure wait for her to come to India since they get to see more of her in terms of spottings and Bollywood parties. And well, it looks like PeeCee is here in town once again, and we are wondering what the occasion is this time around.

Priyanka was in India for an event last time around and in fact, during once of her recent visits, we also got to see her at one of the much talked about B-town parties. Tonight, as she arrives in Mumbai, the actress decided to keep it casual and yet, add a classy touch with those shoes she sported. She put together blue pants with a white printed cardigan while she left her hair open and kept the makeup to a minimal for the airport look this time around.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' photos right here:

On the work front, the actress sure has an impressive line up of films ahead, all of which seem to find a special mention on the web, courtesy the scale and importance of her projects, the latest announcement of which seemed to happen just yesterday as she will be seen taking the role of Maa Sheela Anand.

