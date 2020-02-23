PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a visual delight in white outfit as she visits Katrina Kaif's residence

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spotted by the shutterbugs while on her way to Katrina Kaif's residence. Check out her pictures.

The gorgeous diva Jonas who is now considered a global icon is currently having a good run in her career. The actress left everyone appalled when she announced about her collaboration with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Russo Brothers of Avengers fame for a brand new series through social media some time back. Priyanka also appeared alongside Nick Jonas in a new music video titled 'What A Man Gotta Do' much to the excitement of the fans.

Apart from being a talented actress, Priyanka is also a style icon for many and serves as an inspiration for numerous young girls. As we speak of this, the Bajirao Mastani actress has been snapped by the paparazzi as she paid a visit to ’s residence. Clad in an all-white dress with dramatic sleeves, Priyanka looked simply stunning. She also carried a black handbag along with her and flaunted a pair of cool shades. What’s more interesting is that prior to Priyanka, had also paid a visit to Katrina’s residence thereby raising the speculations of fans about the same!

Meanwhile, check out the pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas below:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Shonali Bose and was released into the theatres on October 11, 2019. It is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who got diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

