PHOTOS: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Meezan Jafri & others glam up for Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash

The festival of lights Diwali is right around the corner and we all know that this is one occasion where Bollywood celebs throw huge and big lavish Diwali parties for their friends. Just like every year, these parties have always been the talk of the town. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, celebs have planned out parties keeping all the norms in mind. Just like most of the years, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a grand Diwali bash today and celebs including Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Meezan Jafri, and others turned in.

The Bollywood celebrities were completely in the festive mood as they all glammed up for the evening. In the pictures, Pulkit Samrat was seen donning a red kurta with traditional jacket on it, while Kriti Kharbanda opted for a shimmery purple-tone saree. The lovebirds posed together for the paps at the bash. Bobby Deol and Suniel Shetty were also in attendance and both the actors were seen in comfy yet stylish attires on the evening. Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezan Jafri was also spotted at the Diwali bash. He looked stunning in a red traditional outfit.

Take a look:

Bollywood Diwali parties always create a huge buzz for multiple reasons. Celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and enjoy the parties to the fullest. As we know, few B-town celebs are known to host grand Diwali parties. From the Bachchans, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrities leave no stone unturned to make the festival a memorable one every year.