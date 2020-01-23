PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh is acing her fashion game in a white shirt & denim at Street Dancer 3D screening

The screening of the Remo D’Souza directorial saw the south siren Rakul Preet Singh carry a chic and classy look of a white shirt and blue denims.

The screening of the Bollywood flick Street Dancer 3D saw many celebrities and friends of the lead stars in attendance. The film sees Coolie No 1 actor in the lead with the stunning actress as the female lead. The film also stars the O Saki Saki girl, Nora Fatehi. The screening of the Remo D’Souza directorial saw the south siren Rakul Preet Singh carry a chic and classy look of a white shirt and blue denims. The Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru actress Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress her fans with her fashionable looks.

At the screening of Street Dancer 3D in the city, the gorgeous actress made heads turn with her sultry looks. The actress is known for her fashion game, and with every outing in the city, the diva is only upping her fashion game. The south actress, Rakul Preet Singh impressed the fans and film audience with her terrific performance in the film Manmadhudu 2. The film saw the beautiful actress star opposite the south superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film did excellent business at the office. Now, all eyes are on the talented actress Rakul Preet Singh as to what next, she does on the silver screen.

On the work front, the De De Pyaar De actress will be seen in south megastar Kamal Haasan's upcoming film titled Indian 2. The actress is expected to play a key role in the Kamal Haasan film. The south drama is helmed by Shankar. Indian 2 will bring back the Hey Ram actor in his Senapathy avatar, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

