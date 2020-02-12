PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh is giving out major boss lady vibes in a monochrome outfit at the Lakme Fashion Week

Rakul Preet Singh is definitely one of the most fashion divas we have and as she walks the ramp today, she sure proves it just fine. Check out the photos right here.

Rakul Preet Singh has always had her A-game on when it comes to her fashion outings and while she has had some of the coolest outfits in the films she has done, her off-screen looks from the day to day outings too, are loved by the fans. Rakul is an ultimate diva and we definitely can't seem to get enough of her, because she manages to ace the red carpet looks and well, always lets the inner diva in her shine just right.

Today, Rakul walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and oh boy, did she make for a striking appearance. Well, rightly so. For the ramp today, she put together a black and white look and while one might wonder that this isn't a very lady-like look, she is here to break the stereotypes and how. Her sleek hair looks perfect while the makeup is a bare minimum, making the outfit our center of attention and just that.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's photos right here:

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for an upcoming film with , and the two have been in the news for a while now. Meanwhile, the actress was seen in Shimla Mirchi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini in the lead roles.

