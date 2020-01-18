PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh keeps it cool and casual as she gets spotted outside a diner in the city

The De De Pyaar De actress looked vibrant in a light-coloured top and denims. The actress looked gorgeous with her hair left open and minimal make up.

The stunning actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in a chic avatar outside a diner in the city. The De De Pyaar De actress looked vibrant in a light-coloured top an denims. The actress looked gorgeous with her hair left open and minimal make up. The actress was seemingly having a gala time as she stepped out to have dinner with friends. The southern actress Rakul Preet Singh has also made her mark in Bollywood films like Marjaavaan, Yaariyan and Aiyaary. The sultry siren has craved her niche in south film industry with blockbuster hits like Manmadhudu 2 along with megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sarrainodu along with the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor Allu Arjun.

The Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru actress Rakul Preet Singh won everyone's hearts with her brilliant performances. Bruce Lee – The Fighter actress Rakul Preet Singh is often spotted in the city having a gala time. The south actress will be seen in an upcoming film starring south superstar Kamal Haasan. The film is titled Indian 2 and the gorgeous diva, Rakul Preet Singh is expected to play a key role in the film. The film Indian 2 is the second part to the original film Indian. This film will bring back the south megastar Kamal Haasan back in his Senapathy avatar.

The film will also feature south siren Kajal Aggarwal. The film Indian 2 is a highly anticipated film helmed by ace director Shankar. The film Indian 2's director, Shankar had shared a still from the film on the eve of the lead actor's birthday and the fans got very excited about the film.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

