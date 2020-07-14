PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh looks stylish in a chic outfit as she gets clicked at film nagar in Hyderabad

The south actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in a chic outfit as she got clicked in Hyderabad. The gorgeous actress was seen in a printed dress and hair tied up.

The stunning south diva, Rakul Preet Singh was clicked by the shutterbugs at Hyderabad's film nagar. The south actress was spotted in a chic outfit as she got clicked in Hyderabad. The gorgeous actress was seen in a printed dress and hair tied up. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her stylish outfits. The stunner Rakul Preet Singh was previously, clicked at Mumbai airport some time back.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the upcoming film, called Indian 2. The film will have south megastar Kamal Haasan playing the lead. Indian 2 is helmed by ace south director Shankar. The film will bring back the south superstar Kamal Haasan in the Senapathy's role. Some time back, the director of the film Shankar had shared a still from the film on the eve of the lead actor Kamal Haasan's birthday which features him in the iconic Senapathy look.

Check out the photos:

Now, the film's filing had been stalled due to the global outbreak of COVID 19. The team of the film Indian 2 had been shooting when an unfortunate accident took place on the film's set. The makers of the southern drama, Indian 2 had to stop the filming process for some days, after the crane accident took place. The highly anticipated film Indian 2 will also feature Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal in a key role.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

