PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh makes a stylish appearance in casuals as she steps out in the city

The Manmadhudu 2 actress was seen in a white coloured top and short denims. Rakul sure knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style.

The south siren, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in the city in a cool and casual avatar. The Manmadhudu 2 actress was seen donning a white coloured top and short denims. The south actress sure knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style. The Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out in the city. The southern beauty never fails to impress her fans and followers with her stunning looks.

On the work front, the Jaya Janaki Nayaka actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film will see south megastar Kamal Haasan as the fearless Senapathy. The first look of the film Indian 2 has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience. The film Indian 2 is helmed by ace director Shankar. The director also previously helmed the original film called Indian. The Kamal Haasan starrer will also feature southern diva, Kajal Aggarwal in a key role. If reports are to be believed then, the Comali actress will be playing the role of an 80 year old woman. Indian 2 also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth in crucial roles.

The director has shared a sill from the south flick on the occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday. The film's still features the lead actor Kamal Haasan in a Senapathy's avatar. The Shankar directorial is one of the most awaited films from the south film industry. Now, the fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Umang 2020: Rakul Preet Singh looks ravishing in a shimmery saree at the event; See Pics)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More