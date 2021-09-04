PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh’s latest airport look will inspire you to travel comfortably with a dash of style

Last night, on September 3rd, Bollywood and South actor Rakul Preet Singh was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport as she was on her way to London. Over the years, Rakul has acted in films across regions and languages and has successfully made a prominent mark for herself in the entertainment industry. However, in recent times the actress has been in the headlines as she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to 2017's drugs case.

Rakul Preet Singh was papped at the airport while she was leaving for London. The actress is someone who is always known to own her looks – be it her casual looks or party attires. Last evening, Rakul was seen opting for a comfortable airport look but with a dash of style. She donned black full sleeves top with a cut detailing on the front. The actress paired it with light blue, straight-cut denims. She had a black jacket tied around her waist, while she tied her hair in a messy bun. Rakul completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and a white mask.

Rakul kept on walking as the shutterbugs continued clicking her from a distance.

Check out Rakul Preet’s latest photos below:

On the work front, the actress has many South and Bollywood films in her kitty. A few months back, it was announced that she will be seen playing a key role in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film, Thank God. Rakul has also bagged a role in an upcoming film MayDay that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead role. She also has lined up Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar.

Talking about the drugs case, 10 people in connection to Tollywood have been summoned for investigation by the ED. Additionally, a private club manager has also been called for their involvement in a money-laundering probe linked to the drugs racket. Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan are among the celebs who will appear before ED between August 31 and September 22.

