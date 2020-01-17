PHOTOS: Ram Charan and wife Upasana keep it stylish as they head out for a vacation

As per the latest news reports on the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy producer, Ram Charan will be seen in the upcoming magnum opus by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

The stunning couple from the south film industry Ram Charan and Upasana were spotted at the airport as they took off for their vacation. The gorgeous couple smiled for the shutterbugs as they made their way through the airport. The actor turned producer Ram Charan was spotted wearing a white t-shirt, blue jacket paired with jeans and a cap. On the other hand, Upasana was spotted donning a peach coloured top with a multi coloured scarf and a black over coat. The south megastar Ram Charan looked very dapper and handsome as he was seen along with his wife Upasana at the airport.

As per the latest news reports on the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy producer Ram Charan, will be seen in the upcoming magnum opus by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film is called RRR. The south flick will also star megastar Jr NTR in the lead. The film will see the two leading men of the film as freedom fighters named Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The big budget south drama RRR is slated for a release on July 30. The news reports also suggest that the leading men of the SS Rajamouli directorial will kick start its next schedule in the coming days.

During this schedule the director will shoot for crucial action scene which include both the leading men of the film, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. This news has got the fans very excited as the film is expected to be a massive entertainer. The film RRR will also star , Golmaal actor , Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramkrishna, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

(ALSO READ: Ram Charan shares a priceless moment with wife Upasana and parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha; See Pic)

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More