PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor is all masked up as he heads out of the city airport post returning from Dubai

Ranbir Kapoor took some time off his busy schedule and jetted off to Dubai a few days back. Now, the actor is back in the bay.
A few days back, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport and the next thing we heard is that the actor has jetted off to Dubai. While many speculated that his ladylove Alia Bhatt might have accompanied him but that is absolutely not true. Ranbir took a break from all his work and flew off to the exotic locale alone. However, the reason for his visit is not known yet given that he doesn’t have a social media account.

Well, we now have the paparazzi to our rescue, and how! They have clicked the actor a little while back as he was back in the bay after his return from Dubai. Ranbir Kapoor is seen wearing a blue t-shirt and masked up while seated behind his car. The Brahmastra star looked uber cool earlier as he stepped out of the airport and donned a pair of cool black shades. But, yet again, the purpose of his visit to Dubai remains unknown.

Meanwhile, check out the pictures below:

Given that the actor took a break from all production-related activities prior to his international trip, there are chances that he might resume work soon. For the unversed, Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. This is the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be collaborating on any movie. Apart from that, he has Shamshera in the pipeline that also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. 

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra's budget 'way more than' Rs 300 crore: Report

